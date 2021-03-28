Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,206,484 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $143,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

