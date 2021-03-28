ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stake Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

