Colony Group LLC Acquires 5,091 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.36 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

