Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,932 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

