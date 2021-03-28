Colony Group LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

