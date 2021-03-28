Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.