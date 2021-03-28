Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.29% of Hess worth $371,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after buying an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

