Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,477,815 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477,815 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $386,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

