Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,639,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,976,310 shares of company stock worth $613,099,982 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

