Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $152.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

