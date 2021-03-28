Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,692,386 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.67% of PG&E worth $414,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

