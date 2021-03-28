Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 943,306 shares of company stock valued at $58,522,567 and have sold 253,450 shares valued at $15,749,281. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 269,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

