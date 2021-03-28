IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $45,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $103,878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $73,761,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 432,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

