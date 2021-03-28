Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

