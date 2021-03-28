Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $434,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $11,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 333.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 322,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 248,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

