H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.