Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 183,590 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.47% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $511,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

