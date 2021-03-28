Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zendesk by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zendesk by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $130.64 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.