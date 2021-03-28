Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

COOP stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

