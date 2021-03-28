7,911 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Merchants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $8,629,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Merchants by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

