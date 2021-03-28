iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

