Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 419 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $730.75 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

