Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP Sells $38,956.56 in Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 103.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.