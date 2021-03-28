Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP Sells $38,956.56 in Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SYKE opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.36.
Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About Sykes Enterprises
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.
