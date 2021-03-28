Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

