Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Garmin worth $38,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

