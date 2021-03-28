Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 102,535 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.