Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $40.09 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $294.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $321.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

