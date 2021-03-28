Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of KL opened at $33.42 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

