Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HUBS opened at $439.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.26 and its 200-day moving average is $381.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

