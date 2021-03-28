Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.25 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.48 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

