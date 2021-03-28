ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $5,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

