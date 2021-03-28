Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

