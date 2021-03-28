BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after buying an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

