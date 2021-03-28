Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,356,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

