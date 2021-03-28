Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 5,016 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Zogenix worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Zogenix stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

