Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of THC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.