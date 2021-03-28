Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,513 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NYSE WRI opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

