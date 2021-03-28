WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 3,071.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WANSF stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. WANdisco has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.