Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $280.72

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.72 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 145,768 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.70. The company has a market capitalization of £685.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total value of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

