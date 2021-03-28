Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Valeo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.