74,121 Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Xperi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

XPER stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.