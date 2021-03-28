Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $58.78 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.36% of CSW Industrials worth $58,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.