Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of PANW opened at $319.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average is $310.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

