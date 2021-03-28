Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $214.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.