Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $60.60 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $60,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $282.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.24. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

