Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $63.50 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,854,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of UBS Group worth $63,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 439,368 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.