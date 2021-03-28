Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.