Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,493,000 after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $107.48 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.