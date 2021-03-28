Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,123,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000.

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

