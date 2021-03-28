Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,048 Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Leaf Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,129.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Leaf Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

LEAF opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

